Six people have been killed in clashes between police and demonstrators who joined a banned opposition protest against a new finance law, police officers told AFP news agency.

Police had earlier on Wednesday fired tear gas on protesters in and around Nairobi, with five of the six deaths reported in the towns of Mlolongo and Kitengela on the capital's outskirts.

Tear gas was also used to disperse crowds attacking a highway connecting Nairobi to the port city of Mombasa, with one death recorded in Emali, a town located along that route.

"We have three deaths in Mlolongo, where a group of demonstrators had blocked the road to protest, and we also have two others in Kitengela and one in Emali," a police officer said.

"There was a confrontation with police officers deployed to quell the riots and some (people)... were shot in the process," he said on condition of anonymity.

A second policeman said, "I can confirm the deaths in Mlolongo, Emali and Kitengela," without elaborating further.

Related Police kill dozen during Kenya protests: rights groups

'Bullets and tear gas'

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, pursuing a protest campaign against the government, had urged demonstrations against a finance law that has seen fuel prices surge, adding to the difficulties faced by poor Kenyans.

But late on Tuesday, police chief Japhet Koome said the authorities had not received any official notification of rallies, as required by law.