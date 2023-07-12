UN chief Antonio Guterres has denounced a global financial system where nearly half the world's people live in countries whose governments spend more on debt than education or health.

"Half our world is sinking into a development disaster, fuelled by a crushing debt crisis," said the secretary-general, presenting a United Nations report on the state of the world's debt on Wednesday.

"Some 3.3 billion people — almost half of humanity — live in countries that spend more on debt interest payments than on education or health," he lamented.

Guterres added that "because most of these unsustainable debts are concentrated in poor countries, they are not judged to pose a systemic risk to the global financial system.

"This is a mirage. 3.3 billion people is more than a systemic risk. It is a systemic failure," he said.

According to the report, titled "A World of Debt", total global public debt reached $92 trillion last year, a five-fold increase on the year 2000.

Developing countries hold nearly 30 percent of this debt, and theirs is also growing faster. Despite a lower level of debt in relation to their GDP, they are paying more interest, in part because of higher interest rates, the report found.