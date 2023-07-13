Thursday, July 13, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that if Ukraine were to be admitted to NATO, it would make the world more vulnerable after the bloc vowed closer integration with Kiev at its summit this week.

"I am sure that this will not increase the security of Ukraine itself, and in general will make the world much more vulnerable and lead to additional tension in the international arena," Putin said.

Preventing Kiev from joining the alliance was one reason President Vladimir Putin gave for launching the military operation in Ukraine.

Putin spoke to journalists a day after a summit in Lithuania in which NATO pledged its backing for Kiev but failed to offer it a timeline for membership.

More updates 👇

1730 GMT — EU bank unveils new fund worth nearly $447M to help rebuild Ukraine

The European Union's lending arm has unveiled a new fund worth $447 million (400 million euros) to spend on rebuilding Ukraine before the bloc's longer-term reconstruction plan kicks in.

Sixteen of the EU's 27 countries said they would chip in to the European Investment Bank's (EIB) Ukraine Trust Fund, which will provide grants and loans, as well as offering guarantees to Ukrainian banks and businesses.

France and Italy led with contributions worth 100 million euros each to the fund, which a deputy head of the EIB said could go towards repairing large infrastructure, providing financing to small and medium enterprises or public services.

"As the EU, we are financing the resilience of Ukraine," said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwinska. "We provide financing to build the resilience of the society and the economy."

1630 GMT — Putin has 'already lost' Ukraine war: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said that Putin already lost the war in Ukraine, expressing hope that Kiev's counter-offensive would force Moscow to the negotiating table.

"Putin's already lost the war. Putin has a real problem," Biden told a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. "There is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine."

Biden also used a visit to Finland, NATO's newest member, to pledge that Ukraine would one day join the alliance, despite NATO leaders failing to give Kiev a timeline at a key summit this week.

1600 GMT — Ukraine won military aid pledges worth over $1.68B euros this week: minister

Ukraine's foreign partners have pledged over $1.68 billion (1.5 billion euros) in military aid for Kiev while attending a NATO summit this week, Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Meetings in Vilnius were very productive," Reznikov wrote on Twitter following the summit on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Lithuanian capital.

"Ukraine will receive over €1.5 billion in military aid from its international partners," he said. "Stay tuned."

1515 GMT — Russia says Lavrov discussed Ukraine crisis with China's Wang

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed Ukraine with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting in Indonesia, Lavrov's ministry has said.

"An exchange of views took place on the current situation around the Ukrainian crisis. Attention was paid to assessing the efforts of the international community to launch a peaceful negotiation process on Ukraine," it said in a statement.

1328 GMT — Ukraine receives cluster munitions: military spokesperson

Ukraine has received cluster munitions, a military spokesperson said, less than a week after the United States announced it would transfer such munitions to Ukrainian forces.

Valeryi Shershen, a spokesperson for the Tavria military command in southern Ukraine, confirmed a CNN report citing the commander of the Tavria forces as saying Ukraine had just received cluster munitions but had not used them yet.

Cluster munitions are "in the hands of our defence forces," Shershen told Ukrainian television but giving few details.

0412 GMT — Russia fires general who gave reality check to top brass

Major General Ivan Popov, who commanded the 58th Combined Arms Army, said in a voice message published by Russian lawmaker Andrei Gurulyov that he had been dismissed after "telling the truth" to the top brass about the situation at the front.

"The Ukrainian army could not break through our ranks at the front but our senior chief hit us from the rear, viciously beheading the army at the most difficult and intense moment," Popov said.

Popov, who commanded Russian units in southern Ukraine, explicitly raised the deaths of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian artillery and said the army lacked proper counter-artillery systems and reconnaissance of enemy artillery.

Lawmaker Gurulyov is a hardline former army commander who regularly appears on state television.

0708 GMT — Russia says F-16 jets in Ukraine will be seen as 'nuclear' threat

Russia will regard Western F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine as a "nuclear" threat because of their capacity to carry atomic weapons, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.