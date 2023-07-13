Chinese-based hackers seeking intelligence information breached the email accounts of a number of US government agencies, computer giant Microsoft has alleged.

"The threat actor Microsoft links to this incident is an adversary based in China that Microsoft calls Storm-0558," the company alleged in a blog post late on Tuesday.

Microsoft said Storm-0558 accessed email accounts at approximately 25 organisations, including government agencies.

China denied the allegations, describing the Microsoft report as "extremely unprofessional" and "scissors-and-paste work."

"It is clear that this is a collective disinformation campaign of the Five Eyes coalition countries, initiated by the US for its geopolitical purposes," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, referring to the security alliance of the United States and its Western allies that wrote the report.

Microsoft did not identify the targets, but a US State Department spokesperson said the department had "detected anomalous activity" and had taken "immediate steps to secure our systems."

"As a matter of cybersecurity policy, we do not discuss details of our response, and the incident remains under investigation," the spokesperson said.

According to The Washington Post, the breached email accounts were unclassified and "Pentagon, intelligence community and military email accounts did not appear to be affected."

But the paper reported on Wednesday evening, quoting US officials, that State Department email accounts and that of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo were hacked.

Raimondo's agency has angered China by imposing tough export controls on Chinese technologies.

CNN, citing sources familiar with the investigation, said the Chinese hackers targeted a small number of federal agencies and the email accounts of specific officials at each agency.

In the blog post, Charlie Bell, a Microsoft executive vice president, said "we assess this adversary is focused on espionage, such as gaining access to email systems for intelligence collection.

"This type of espionage-motivated adversary seeks to abuse credentials and gain access to data residing in sensitive systems," Bell said.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan addressed the hack in an appearance on Wednesday on ABC's Good Morning America, and said it had been detected "fairly rapidly." "We were able to prevent further breaches," Sullivan said.

'Significant cybersecurity breach'