Bangladesh has urged a visiting US delegation to come up with fresh financial assistance for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar district who have been badly affected by a recent UN cut in food rations.

The high-profile US team held meetings with Bangladeshi officials on Wednesday, Rohingya leaders and UN agencies and other donor organizations in Cox’s Bazar during their visit.

US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya and US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu led the delegation.

The US team is in Bangladesh from July 11-14 to discuss issues with Bangladesh, including on Rohingya.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammed Mizanur Rahman told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they held a meeting with the US delegation to share the latest developments on the Rohingya’s situation and repatriation efforts.

“We conveyed to the delegation that the Rohingya people have been passing through tough situations due to the food cut. And being one of the top aid providers, the US can come forward to ease the situation in Cox’s Bazar,” he added.

In response to the call for financial assistance, the US delegation assured Bangladesh that the US would announce major aid support in the next few days, said Rahman.

They also called on the US to make increased repatriation efforts, including pressure on Myanmar to start the longstanding return of Rohingya to the country.