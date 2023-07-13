WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protests in Kenya over tax hikes lead to deadly violence
Demonstrations erupt nationwide as citizens demand relief from high living costs and petroleum taxes, leading to clashes with police and infrastructure damage.
Protests in Kenya over tax hikes lead to deadly violence
A protester sits by a burning barricade in the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya to protests the rising cost of living. / Photo: AP
July 13, 2023

Protests that erupted across Kenya as citizens took to the streets in cities and towns over tax hikes have claimed six lives.

In a statement on Wednesday, police confirmed the death toll, noting that the demonstrations turned rowdy, with people looting and causing damage to infrastructure.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, the head of the Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition Party, had called for the protests to denounce the high cost of living and recent imposition of taxes on petroleum products.

RelatedPolice kill dozen during Kenya protests: rights groups

Clashes with security forces

Recommended

Citizens, already struggling to cope with the rising cost of living, joined the demonstrations to express their frustration and demand change.

Despite a ban on protests issued by the police on Tuesday, demonstrators defied the order and gathered in significant numbers.

Tensions between protesters and law enforcement personnel quickly escalated, leading to clashes and disruptions across the country.

In response to the protests, police fired tear gas at the demonstrators, exacerbating the already volatile situation. ​​​​​​​

Odinga accused the police of injuring protesters during the confrontations, emphasizing the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

RelatedMultiple deaths in Kenya during clashes with police at banned protest
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU