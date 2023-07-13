CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
US 'under no circumstances' will pay climate reparations: Kerry
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry made the remarks while testifying at a congressional hearing on the State Department's climate agenda.
US 'under no circumstances' will pay climate reparations: Kerry
John Kerry is scheduled to travel to Beijing for renewed bilateral talks with China on the climate crisis. / Photo: Reuters
July 13, 2023

The United States will not pay reparations to developing countries hit by climate-fueled disasters, John Kerry, the US special envoy on the climate crisis, has told a congressional hearing.

Kerry, a former US secretary of state, was asked during a hearing on Thursday before a House of Representatives foreign affairs oversight subcommittee whether the US would contribute to a fund that would pay countries that have been damaged by floods, storms and other climate-driven disasters.

"No, under no circumstances," Kerry said in response to a query from US Representative Brian Mast, the Republican chair of the subcommittee.

Kerry was testifying at a hearing on the State Department's climate agenda just days before he was scheduled to travel to Beijing for renewed bilateral talks with China on the climate crisis.

Recommended

The United States has backed the creation of a funding mechanism to address the "loss and damage" incurred by vulnerable countries as a result of major or recurring disasters that was secured at the COP27 conference in Egypt last November, but the deal did not spell out who would pay into the fund or how the money would be disbursed.

However, the US and other developed nations had pushed for the inclusion of a footnote to exclude the idea of liability for historic emitters or compensation for countries harmed by disasters.

RelatedChina, US must jointly fight 'existential threat' of climate crisis: Yellen
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter