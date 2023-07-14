Pakistan's army has said that the country is seriously concerned that militants had found safe havens in neighbouring Afghanistan, and threatened to take an "effective response" two days after 12 of its soldiers were killed in two attacks.

Nine soldiers were killed after the fighters stormed an army base in Pakistan's southern Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, and three more were killed in an exchange of fire in the area on Wednesday, the military said on Friday.

The army has "serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan," it said, referring to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant umbrella group.

"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," it said, without spelling out who it might target with its response.

Related Scores dead, dozens injured in Pakistan mosque suicide attack

"The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed," it added.