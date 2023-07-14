WORLD
'Let's have a feast': Djokovic, Alcaraz set Wimbledon dream final
Novak Djokovic sets up what he bills as "ultimate showdown" with Carlos Alcaraz, in which he wants to gobble up a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.
Alcaraz only won seven games when he suffered a straight-sets loss to Medvedev at Wimbledon just two years ago. / Photo: AFP
July 14, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set up a potentially era-defining Wimbledon title showdown after cruising through their semi-finals, with the Serb superstar promising a "feast" of tennis in the championship match.

Daniil Medvedev was swept aside in brutal fashion on Friday by world number one Alcaraz, who romped into the final with a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory under the Centre Court roof on Friday.

Djokovic, the reigning Australian Open and French Open champion, reached his ninth final at the All England Club and record 35th at the Grand Slams by seeing off Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 [7/4].

On Sunday, the 36-year-old world number two will attempt to equal Roger Federer's mark of eight Wimbledon titles and Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 majors.

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals in June, with the Spaniard admitting the stress of facing the Serb had caused severe body cramps that undermined his performance.

"I believe I can beat Djokovic," said 20-year-old Alcaraz, who was still three months shy of his fifth birthday when Djokovic won his first Slam title in Australia in 2008.

"Everyone knows the legend he is. I will fight. I will believe in myself. There's no time to be afraid, no time to be tired."

Djokovic believes his experience in Slam finals will be a key factor but remains wary of the flamboyant shotmaker.

"He's in great shape. He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast," he said.

Alcaraz only won seven games when he suffered a straight-sets loss to Medvedev at Wimbledon just two years ago.

Back then, however, he was 75 in the world while Medvedev was number two in the rankings.

'Thirty-six is new 36'

Djokovic turned on his tormentors in the crowd, who were loudly supporting Sinner, by feigning mock tears after he dashed their hopes of a breakthrough for the Italian.

He has won 34 matches in a row at the event.

"I feel 36 is the new 26, it feels pretty good. I feel a lot of motivation," he said.

Sinner warned Alcaraz not to be intimidated by Djokovic in Sunday's final.

"If you think how big he is, you struggle," he said.

After being thoroughly outplayed by Alcaraz, Medvedev placed the Spaniard in lofty company, comparing him to the game's old 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, winners of 65 Grand Slam titles between them.

Medvedev got the crowd behind him after missing out on the tournament last year because he is Russian.

The 2021 US Open champion was banned from the All England Club, just like every other Russian and Belarusian tennis player, because of the war in Ukraine.

"It was amazing to be back at Wimbledon, " said the 27-year-old Russian.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
