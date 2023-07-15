In the seven years since the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), a veteran who sustained injuries during the coup bid in Istanbul continues to travel across the country and share his firsthand experiences of that night with younger generations.

In an interview with Anadolu, Tarik Solak, visiting Antalya’s Kas district on the occasion of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, said he is working to pass on his experiences of that fateful night to younger generations.

Solak was among tens of thousands of people who took to the streets in Istanbul to protect the nation's will during the coup attempt carried out by FETO infiltrators in the Turkish Armed Forces.

He said even though years have passed since then, he will never forget the bloody night.

When he first saw tanks on a bridge on TV on the night of July 15, he thought that it was a military exercise, but as more time passed, they realized the reality of the situation and decided to walk towards Mecidikoy Square, suspecting a potential terrorist attack.

A diverse and rapidly growing crowd, from young to old, was gathered there on the streets, walking together, chanting slogans, and carrying Turkish flags.