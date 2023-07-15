Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has signed a contract until 2025 with Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer team announced.

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," Messi, who moves from Paris Saint-Germain, said in a statement on Saturday.

The 36-year-old striker who sparked Argentina to a World Cup title last year in Qatar, is set to be unveiled by the team in a Sunday ceremony and expected to join Inter Miami on the pitch as early as Friday.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to spark greater interest in the sport and MLS across the United States and revive the fortunes of a Miami squad at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference at 5-13 with three drawn.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project," Messi said. "The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

Beckham's dream becomes reality

Messi's debut is expected on Friday when Inter Miami will host Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, a revamped competition between MLS and Mexican league squads.