A Swedish activist of Syria origin who obtained permission from the Swedish police to burn the Torah and the Bible in front of the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm has chosen not to desecrate the sacred books in response to the provocations of burning the copy of the holy Quran.

Ahmet Allus on Saturday told journalists in front of the embassy that he obtained permission to perform this act in order to draw attention to the fact that no sacred book should be burned.

"I am a Muslim, and I cannot burn sacred and religious books," he said.

He explained that his intention was, in fact, to denounce those who burn sacred books such as the Quran in the Nordic country.

Referring to the provocations of burning the copy of the Quran under police protection in Sweden, Allus said: "There is a difference between freedom of expression and insulting ethnic groups. Burning the Quran and other religious books should be considered a hate crime."

"I obtained permission from the police for the act of burning the Torah and the Bible to draw attention to this. I have absolutely no intention of burning any religious book."

"I want to show that we have to respect each other, we live in the same society. If I burn the Torah, another the Bible, another the Quran, there will be war here. What I wanted to show is that it's not right to do it," he added.