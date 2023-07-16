A Mexican journalist was shot dead in a store parking lot on Saturday in the southern tourist town of Acapulco, regional authorities said, the country's second journalist to be killed in a week.

Prosecutors said they have opened an investigation into the killing of Nelson Matus for homicide with a firearm, days after another journalist was found dead in a country considered one of the most dangerous in the world for members of the press.

Matus, the director of news outlet Lo Real de Guerrero, was shot as he was getting into his car in a thrift shop parking lot.

The Guerrero state prosecutor's office said in a statement that it "reiterates its commitment to exhaust every line of investigation" into his death.

Matus had worked as a journalist for 15 years, specializing in covering violence in the country, Mexico delegate for press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders Balbina Flores told AFP.

More than 150 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 2000, according to the group, in attacks that are often linked to powerful drug cartels.

'Most of the journalists displaced'

Guerrero state is facing particularly high levels of violence, making journalists there more vulnerable, Flores said.

"Most of the journalists from that state have been displaced" to other regions or abroad because they have been victims of attacks and death threats, she said.