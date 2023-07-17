China’s economy has grown at a 6.3 percent annual pace in the April-June quarter, much slower than analysts had forecast given the anemic pace of growth the year before.

Quarterly growth, the usual measure for other major economies, was 0.8 percent, according to government data released on Monday, in line with expectations but down sharply from 2.2 percent in January-June.

The world’s second-largest economy is expected to slow further in coming months given weaker demand for Chinese exports in other economies as their post-pandemic recoveries lose momentum.

The 6.3 percent growth in China’s gross domestic product from April to June outpaced a 4.5 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

The still robust growth is largely due to the economy growing just 0.4 percent a year earlier in April-June of 2022 amid strict lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities during Covid-19 outbreaks.

Analysts had forecasted growth for the quarter that ended in June would exceed 7 percent. National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui said at a news conference on Monday that China is still shaking off the impact of the pandemic.

But he maintained that China can still meet the growth target for the year of about 5 percent.

“Worrying result”

Analysts are far less optimistic.

The numbers are a “worrying result” for China’s economy, which has been struggling to gain momentum, said Moody’s Analytics economist Harry Murphy Cruise.

“China’s recovery is going from bad to worse,” he said. “After a sugar injection in the opening months of 2023, the pandemic hangover is plaguing China’s recovery.”

Government spending is likely to help key industries like real estate and construction, but won't be a “silver bullet,” he added.