At least five protesters were injured in Kenya on Wednesday as police clashed with demonstrators who are calling for the government to lower the cost of living.

Scenes of tear gas shelling, running battles between police and protesters, and destruction painted a grim picture in the capital Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu.

Fires lit by protesters along busy highways led to roads’ closure and traffic suspension.

The government also closed schools due to violent protests. Police on Tuesday said the Wednesday protests were illegal as no permit had been issued.

Speaking to Anadolu news agency, Jane Wambui, a 35-year-old businesswoman, expressed her frustration, saying: “The taxes keep increasing, and it's becoming impossible to make ends meet. We voted for (President) William Ruto with hopes of a better future, but he has failed us".

Samuel Mwangi, a 50-year-old taxi driver, criticised the government, stating: “The high fuel prices are killing our businesses. We can't make a decent living when we spend most of our earnings on fuel. Ruto must understand the struggles of ordinary Kenyans".

Fire trucks were deployed to Kisumu in western Kenya as a fire erupted at the Jua Kali market, where police were engaging protesters in running battles.

As tensions soared across the East African nation, police resorted to extreme measures, opening fire into the air to disperse the protesters.