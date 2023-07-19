The head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence service has asked Russian nationals angry with the war in Ukraine to “join hands” with the United Kingdom to help end the bloodshed.

“I invite them to do what others have done this past 18 months and join hands with us. Our door is always open … Their secrets will be safe with us and together we will work to bring the bloodshed to an end,” MI6 chief Richard Moore toldPolitico on Wednesday, at the British Embassy in Prague.

The interview took place in front of an audience at the embassy, where Moor publicly said that British spies are using artificial intelligence (AI) to curb the supply of weapons to Russia.

"There are many Russians today who are silently appalled by the sight of their armed forces pulverizing Ukrainian cities, expelling innocent families from their homes, and kidnapping thousands of children," the spy chief said.

He said the UK will handle their offers of help with discretion and professionalism.