WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian man in occupied West Bank's Nablus
At least three other Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire during the incident that took place near Joseph's Tomb, a flashpoint for fighting in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian man in occupied West Bank's Nablus
Some 195 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. / Photo: AP Archive
July 20, 2023

A Palestinian has been shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Three others were injured, two of them seriously, in the early Thursday incident near Joseph's Tomb, the ministry said.

Jews believe the site to be the burial place of the biblical patriarch Joseph. Muslims, however, challenge this assertion, saying an Islamic cleric – Sheikh Yussef Dawiqat – was buried at the site two centuries ago.

Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the man killed by Israeli fire as 19-year-old Badr al Masri. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thursday's shooting took place as Israeli forces escorted Israeli worshippers, including the Israeli police chief and the head of the local Jewish settler council, to the flashpoint site.

RelatedUN: Israel must end violence in occupied West Bank immediately
Recommended

Worsening violence

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Some 195 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 27 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

The Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the occupied West Bank, occupied East Jerusalem and Gaza, territories Israel occupied in a 1967 Middle East war.

US-sponsored statehood talks collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival while Israel has maintained military rule over millions of Palestinians and expanded West Bank settlements, which most countries deem as illegal.

RelatedIsrael's Ben-Gvir calls for assassination of 'thousands' of Palestinians
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions