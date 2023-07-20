US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Tonga, New Zealand and Australia next week as the Biden administration shifts its Indo-Pacific strategy into overdrive in part to counter China’s growing influencein the region.

The State Department said Thursday that Blinken will dedicate a new US embassy in the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa on July 26 before heading to Wellington, New Zealand, where he will attend the Women's World Cup match between the US and the Netherlands.

Blinken will then have meetings with New Zealand officials and move on to Brisbane, Australia, for meetings with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts on July 28-29.

The trip will be Blinken's third to Asia in the past two months — following a visit to China last month and a visit to Indonesia for talks with Southeast Asian officials just last week. And, it comes as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry have recently wrapped up their own trips to China. Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff is currently in New Zealand for the Women's World Cup and will be making a side trip to Samoa in the coming days.

Related Blinken arrives in Beijing to lower soaring US-China tensions

China's assertiveness in the region is on the rise