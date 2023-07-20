Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the first part of Arctic LNG 2, a massive liquified natural gas [or LNG] project at Murmansk in the Arctic.

"I request authorisation to begin transport operations at sea," an operator said during the launch ceremony broadcast on television on Thursday.

"Permission granted," Putin replied, activating the lever, as Leonid Mikhelson, the chairman of gas giant Novatek, stood beside him.

"LNG projects are very important. They allow us to conquer share on global LNG market, to develop related sectors ... There are reasons to believe that Arctic LNG 2 will be implemented on time," Putin said in televised comments.

The project has an estimated cost of $21 billion and aims to achieve a production capacity of 19.8 million tonnes of LNG a year, using three production lines.