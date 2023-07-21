A group of women in India's northeastern state of Manipur has attacked the house of the main suspect in a sexual assault case that has enraged the nation.

The person had allegedly dragged two tribal women onto the streets in May and incited a mob to rape and parade them naked, state police said on Friday.

"Local women pelted stones and burnt some parts of the house belonging to the prime accused in a village," said Hemant Pandey, a senior police official in the state capital Imphal.

"We request women to protest peacefully as there is intense unease. We understand their rage," he said.

The sexual assault took place over two months ago but it captured national attention after a video went viral on social media this week, triggering unrest in Manipur.

The main suspect, a Manipur resident, was arrested on Thursday hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the assault as "shameful" and promised tough action.

Three others also were arrested and police are tracing at least 30 others involved in the crime.

Questions about the safety of women