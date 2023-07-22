WORLD
4 MIN READ
Lionel Messi scores on his Inter Miami debut
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi makes his debut for Inter Miami, coming on as a 54th minute substitute in their Leagues Cup game against Mexican club Cruz Azul.
Lionel Messi scores on his Inter Miami debut
LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams were among the stars in the sell-out 20,000 crowd, with many fans decked out in replica pink Miami shirts with Messi's name and number 10 on the back. / Photo: Reuters
July 22, 2023

Lionel Messi has scored on his debut for Inter Miami in the final seconds of stoppage time as his team beat Cruz Azul 2-1.

On as a 54th minute substitute in the Leagues Cup game on Friday, Messi was given the chance for the perfect debut when he won a free-kick on the edge of the box and curled the game-winner into the top corner.

Messi's left foot sent the ball over a wall of four Cruz Azul defenders and into the upper left corner of the net, unquestionably the greatest moment in Inter Miami's brief history.

The Argentine superstar was introduced along with former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets with Miami leading the game at their DRV PNK Stadium 1-0.

He hugged the player he was replacing, midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, then trotted onto the field as the estimated crowd of 21,000 all seemed to be standing, almost all of them with phones out to chronicle the moment.

It took Inter Miami four years of planning and two years of actual pursuing to bring Messi to the club.

World Cup winner and seven-times Ballon d’Or winner Messi became the biggest name signing in MLS's history when he joined Miami after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in June.

LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams were among the stars in the sell-out crowd, with many fans decked out in replica pink Miami shirts with Messi's name and number 10 on the back.

NBA star James now stars for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he enjoyed success with the Miami Heat winning two NBA championships with the club and he embraced Messi before the game.

Recommended
RelatedWill Lionel Messi’s arrival spark a football renaissance in the US?

Coach Martino on Messi

Miami coach Gerardo Martino, who coached Messi with Barcelona and with the Argentine national team, had suggested that the star may not yet be ready to play a full game after only returning to training this week after his family vacation.

For fans disappointed not to see Messi from the start, Martino wasn't even able to offer an assurance that the star would come into the game.

"We'll see, it depends a bit on how the match is, the circumstances, we've talked about it, we've trained, we'll look for the best form for them," he said shortly before the contest.

It was clear that not only the fans had been planning on seeing Messi from the start however, as fireworks exploded above the grandstands when the referee blew the whistle to start the encounter.

Miami co-owner David Beckham had urged fans to have patience with Messi and Busquets while they settled in to their new home and club.

"Leo's still going to need, no matter how good he is, no matter what his stature is, he and Sergio are going to need time to adapt no matter," said the Englishman.

Miami are currently in bottom place in MLS, which is now taking a one month break while the teams take part in the Leagues Cup tournament, which features all the top flight clubs from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

RelatedMessi officially joins Inter Miami, signing contract through 2025
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa