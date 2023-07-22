Lionel Messi has scored on his debut for Inter Miami in the final seconds of stoppage time as his team beat Cruz Azul 2-1.

On as a 54th minute substitute in the Leagues Cup game on Friday, Messi was given the chance for the perfect debut when he won a free-kick on the edge of the box and curled the game-winner into the top corner.

Messi's left foot sent the ball over a wall of four Cruz Azul defenders and into the upper left corner of the net, unquestionably the greatest moment in Inter Miami's brief history.

The Argentine superstar was introduced along with former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets with Miami leading the game at their DRV PNK Stadium 1-0.

He hugged the player he was replacing, midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, then trotted onto the field as the estimated crowd of 21,000 all seemed to be standing, almost all of them with phones out to chronicle the moment.

It took Inter Miami four years of planning and two years of actual pursuing to bring Messi to the club.

World Cup winner and seven-times Ballon d’Or winner Messi became the biggest name signing in MLS's history when he joined Miami after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in June.

LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams were among the stars in the sell-out crowd, with many fans decked out in replica pink Miami shirts with Messi's name and number 10 on the back.

NBA star James now stars for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he enjoyed success with the Miami Heat winning two NBA championships with the club and he embraced Messi before the game.