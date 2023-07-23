Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he would undergo surgery to implant a pacemaker, with lawmakers set to debate a controversial judicial reform bill that has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets.

The proposed judicial revamp proposed by Netanyahu's far-right government has split the nation and sparked one of the biggest protest movement's in Israel's history since it was unveiled in January.

The prime minister will undergo the procedure at Tel Hashomer hospital, a statement from his office said early on Sunday, with Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin standing in for him.

A week ago Netanyahu, 73, had been discharged from the same medical centre after a night of hospitalisation following complaints of dizziness.

"A week ago I had a monitoring device implanted and this device beeped this evening and announced that I needed to get a pacemaker. I have to do this tonight, I feel great and I listen to my doctors," Netanyahu said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Netanyahu's latest health scare comes with lawmakers set to debate the reforms bill in parliament on Sunday to be followed by a vote on Monday.

"The doctors tell me that I will be free and I will be released from the hospital tomorrow afternoon and will be able to go to the Knesset to vote," the prime minister added.

The final vote Monday will be on the key "reasonability" clause through which judges can strike down government decisions.

Related Hundreds of thousands march in Israel as vote on judicial curbs nears

Mass protests