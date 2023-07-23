CLIMATE
More than a dozen killed as massive rains lash Pakistan
Torrential rains wash away houses and trigger landslides in several areas in Pakistan.
Massive rains also struck parts of northeastern Punjab, southwestern Balochistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. / Photo: AA Archive
July 23, 2023

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured as a fresh spell of monsoon rains lashed large swathes across Pakistan over the past 24 hours, officials said.

Nine casualties, mainly because of landslides and roof collapses, were reported from the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrents of rainwater and flashfloods washed away houses, roads and bridges, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, or PDMA, said in a statement on Sunday.

Another four people were killed after their vehicle was hit by a landslide on Karakorum Highway, which connects Pakistan with China, in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, police said.

Massive rains also struck parts of northeastern Punjab, southwestern Balochistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, disconnecting road traffic, knocking off power, and causing rivers and streams to overflow.

The ongoing monsoon spell has so far claimed more than 100 lives since June 15, according to the National Disaster Management Autho rity (NDMA).

SOURCE:AA
