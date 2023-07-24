WORLD
2 MIN READ
Austria records more than 5,800 hate crimes in 2022: Report
Austrian authorities stress the importance of preventive measures to counter extremist tendencies, particularly among juveniles.
Austria records more than 5,800 hate crimes in 2022: Report
Justice Minister Alma Zadic noted that hate crime is one of the biggest threats to the unity of democratic societies. / Photo: Reuters
July 24, 2023

A total of 5,865 hate crimes were committed in Austria last year, up 7 percent compared to 2021, according to a report released over the weekend.

The report, published by the Interior Ministry, revealed that most of perpetrators of the crimes were Austrian nationals.

It revealed that hate crimes corresponded to 68.2 percent of all crimes committed in the country last year, with half of them involving "Nazi propaganda".

The report also indicated that the majority of the perpetrators were juveniles.

Recommended

In a statement on the findings, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said that “through preventive work with young people, extremist tendencies can be recognized early and countermeasures can be taken.”

“The radical and extreme corners of our society are trying to undermine and thus endanger our democratic coexistence,” he added.

Justice Minister Alma Zadic noted that hate crime is one of the biggest threats to the unity of democratic societies, adding that “recent hate campaigns and calls for violence have shown us how real this threat is.”

RelatedAre Austrian politicians responsible for increased anti-Muslim hate crimes?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities