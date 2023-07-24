A total of 5,865 hate crimes were committed in Austria last year, up 7 percent compared to 2021, according to a report released over the weekend.

The report, published by the Interior Ministry, revealed that most of perpetrators of the crimes were Austrian nationals.

It revealed that hate crimes corresponded to 68.2 percent of all crimes committed in the country last year, with half of them involving "Nazi propaganda".

The report also indicated that the majority of the perpetrators were juveniles.