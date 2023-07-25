Three Palestinians have been shot dead by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

"The Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs informed it (the Health Ministry) of the martyrdom of three citizens by the occupation bullets in Nablus," the ministry said on Tuesday.

For its part, state-run Palestine TV said that the Israeli army "executed three young men."

It stated that "the occupation forces committed the crime of shooting at a car with young men inside it at the top of Mount Gerizim in Nablus."

It added that one of the killed Palestinians was shot at a close range.

For its part, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said, "The occupation forces prevented ambulances from reaching the targeted place, detained their bodies, and confiscated their vehicle."