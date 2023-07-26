Wednesday, July 26, 2023

2103 GMT — NATO has said it was stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia’s exit from a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

The announcement came after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which was launched at a NATO summit in Lithuania earlier this month to coordinate cooperation between the military alliance and Kiev.

“Allies and Ukraine strongly condemned Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal and its deliberate attempts to stop Ukraine’s agricultural exports on which hundreds of millions of people worldwide depend. ... NATO and allies are stepping up surveillance and reconnaissance in the Black Sea region, including with maritime patrol aircraft and drones," read the NATO statement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said the Black Sea Grain Initiative would be suspended until demands to get Russian food and fertiliser to the world are met.

Other updates 👇

2009 GMT — Ukraine admits role in 2022 Kerch bridge explosion

Ukraine has confirmed its involvement in the explosion that took place on the Kerch Bridge in October 2022.

“There are many different special operations. We will be able to talk about some of them after the victory, we won't talk about some of them at all ... This is one of our implemented operations, namely the destruction of the Crimean bridge on October 8 last year,” Vasyl Maliuk, the head of Ukraine’s Security Service, said during a presentation in the capital Kiev.

At least three people were killed on October 8, 2022, when an explosion occurred on the road and rail crossing that connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which it illegally annexed in 2014.

1945 GMT — US working to facilitate overland Ukraine grain shipments after deal falters

The US is working with international allies and partners to facilitate overland grain shipments from Ukraine to world markets after a key deal fell apart, the White House has said.

"You can use rail, you could use truck routes. You could also look at perhaps other EU ports, but you got to get it out of Ukraine to be able to use other EU ports," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

The comments come after Russia unilaterally withdrew from what was known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative — a UN and Türkiye-brokered pact that saw grain shipments depart from Ukrainian ports late last year for the first time since Moscow began its war against its eastern European neighbour in February.

1852 GMT — Ukraine counteroffensive is moving, US says while pledging support

Ukraine's counteroffensive is "not a stalemate" even if it is not progressing fast enough, White House national security spokesman John Kirby has told reporters.

Kirby made the remarks when asked about the pace of Ukraine's counteroffensive in a press briefing.

"President Zelenskyy himself has said that he that it's not progressing as fast as he would like and they're not moving as far every day as they would like. The United States is not going to take a position on that," Kirby said.

He added, "That said they are moving, it's not a stalemate. They're not just frozen. The Ukrainians are moving."

1847 GMT — Ukraine 'destroys' 36 Russian cruise missiles

The Ukrainian Air Force has said it had intercepted 36 cruise missiles fired by Russia during a new wave of attacks.

"On July 26, 36 enemy cruise missiles were destroyed," said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on the air force's official Telegram channel. He did not specify whether Russian missiles had hit their target during the attack.

According to the air force, Ukrainian forces intercepted three Kalibr missiles during a first series of strikes in the afternoon, and 33 X-101 and X-555 missiles in the early evening.

The missiles were fired by eight Tu -95 bombers from the southeast heading towards western Ukraine, it said.

1624 GMT - Russia targeted the regions of Kiev, Khmelnytskiy and Kirovohrad in a second missile strike on Ukraine, the air force said after air raid sirens sounded across the country.

It was not immediately clear if there was any damage. Authorities in the western Khmelnytskiy region confirmed the sound of explosions.

"We have registered high-speed targets, probably also ballistic missiles, the enemy is using different weapons types," air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said in televised comments.

He said some missiles had travelled towards the city of Starokostiantyniv which is the location of a Ukrainian military airfield. He said the missiles had taken a highly convoluted route, even making a 180 degree turn at one point.

Ukrainian air defences thwarted an earlier attack in the afternoon, shooting down two Kalibr cruise missiles over the central city of Vinnytsia that appeared to have been fired by a submarine in the Black Sea, the air force said.

1604 GMT - NATO slams Russia's 'dangerous' Black Sea grain block

NATO condemned Russia's "dangerous" moves to block Ukrainian grain exports in the Black Sea, after urgent consultations with Kiev following Moscow's withdrawal from a UN-backed deal.

"Allies and Ukraine strongly condemned Russia's decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal and its deliberate attempts to stop Ukraine's agricultural exports on which hundreds of millions of people worldwide depend," a statement from NATO said.

"They also condemned Russia's recent missile attacks on Odesa, Mykolaiv, and other port cities, including Moscow's cynical drone attack on the Ukrainian grain storage facility in the Danube port city of Reni, very close to the Romanian border."

1332 GMT - Zelenskyy says Ukraine received reinforcement for air defence systems