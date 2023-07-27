WORLD
North Korea's Kim meets Russia's Shoigu for military cooperation
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu conveyed to North's leader Kim Jong-un a “warm and good letter” signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center right, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, front left, visit an arms exhibition in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. / Photo: AP
July 27, 2023

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss military issues and the regional security environment, state media said on Thursday as the country celebrated the 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim and Shoigu talked on Wednesday in the capital, Pyongyang, and reached a consensus on unspecified “matters of mutual concern in the field of national defence and security and on the regional and international security environment.”

During the meeting, Shoigu conveyed to Kim a “warm and good letter” signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, KCNA said. The report did not specify the military matters that were discussed.

Kim also took Shoigu to an arms exhibition that showcased some of North Korea’s newest weapons and briefed him on national plans to expand the country’s military capabilities.

Photos from the exhibition showed Kim gesturing while talking to Shoigu as they walked near a row of large missiles mounted on launcher trucks.

Breaking out of diplomatic isolation

In a rare case of diplomatic opening since the start of the pandemic, North Korea invited delegations from Russia and China to attend the events marking the armistice of July 27, 1953.

While the truce left the Korean Peninsula in a technical state of war, the North still sees it as a victory in the “Grand Fatherland Liberation War.”

The North Korean festivities were widely expected to be capped by a giant military parade in Pyongyang, where Kim could showcase his most powerful, nuclear-capable missiles designed to target neighbouring rivals and the US mainland. State media, however, had not confirmed plans for a military parade.

Some experts say North Korea sees US confrontations with China and Russia over regional influence and the aggression in Ukraine as an opportunity to break out of diplomatic isolation and insert itself into a united front against Washington.

Beijing’s delegation to North Korea is headed by mid-level official Li Hongzhong, a politburo member of China’s ruling Communist Party.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

On Wednesday, Shoigu also held talks with North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam that were aimed at “strengthening cooperation between our defense departments,” Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

KCNA reported that at a reception hosted by Kang, Shoigu praised the North Korean People’s army under the leadership of Kim, saying it “has become the strongest army in the world.” Russian media reports did not include that comment.

North Korea has been aligning with Russia over the war in Ukraine, insisting that the “hegemonic policy” of the US-led West forced Moscow to take military action to protect its security interests.

The Biden administration has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia to aid its fighting in Ukraine, although the North has denied the claim.

Both Moscow and Beijing have been derailing US efforts to strengthen UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea over its flurry of missile tests.

SOURCE:AP
