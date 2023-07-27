President Vladimir Putin has promised to send up to 50,000 tonnes of free grain supplies to six African countries as he opened a Russia-Africa summit in his native Saint Petersburg.

"In the coming months we will be able to ensure free supplies of 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea," he said in a speech on Thursday.

The Russian president is hosting leaders of African countries for a two-day summit as the continent braces for the consequences of Moscow's withdrawal from the Ukraine grain export deal.

Seventeen African leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected at the Russia-Africa summit set to take place on Thursday and Friday.

The summit is the second of its kind after an inaugural one held in 2019 in Sochi, southern Russia.

Isolated on the international scene since launching a full-scale military offensive in Ukraine, Putin still has support in several African countries.

"It is important that in recent years our cooperation with Africa has reached a new level. We intend to further develop it," Putin said in a welcome letter to participants of the summit.

Putin is expected to conduct bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines and will deliver an address at the plenary session.

Grain deal to dominate agenda