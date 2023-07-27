British professor Jim Skea said he will bring "a judicious blend of realism and optimism" to his leadership of the UN's climate expert panel, including a firm belief that humanity is not powerless to confront global warming.

Skea takes charge of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in a crucial decade which will determine the extent of warming and its impact on the planet for decades or even centuries to come.

The 195-nation organisation informs global policymakers on the latest science on climate change, and Skea will oversee hundreds of experts and the defining reports they produce on the best course of action.

Skea, a Professor of Sustainable Energy at Imperial College London, said extreme temperatures being felt across the globe this month were "a salutary lesson" for the task ahead as he assumes his new role.

But it was critical to offer "positive" ways for humanity to address these challenges, he said, and not just "messages of gloom that can induce a sense of existential dread about the future of the planet".

"We need to make the point that human beings do have choices they can make, and agency over t heir own future," Skea told AFP news agency in Nairobi, where the elections for other IPCC leadership positions are also underway.

He said more than ever, governments wanted advice on steps they could take in the near term and there would be a "twin emphasis" on climate adaptation and mitigation under his stewardship.

Related The small window to act on climate change is closing – IPCC

Skea, 69, has decades of experience building consensus around climate crisis and was not "naive about the difficulty of getting the science messages across."

"I think it will be a judicious blend of realism and optimism... I am genetically optimistic," he said of his app roach to the job.

Daunting task

The task ahead is enormous.