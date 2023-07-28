CULTURE
Eagles founding member Randy Meisner dies
Meisner was an integral part of the Eagles, with an astonishing vocal range evident in his signature ballad, the band said.
Led by singer-songwriters Henley and Frey, the Eagles were initially branded as “mellow” and “easy listening.” / Photo: AP Archive
July 28, 2023

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favourites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and stepped out front for the waltz-time ballad “Take It to the Limit,” has died, the band has said.

77-year-old Meisner died Wednesday night in Los Angeles of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the Eagles said in a statement on Thursday.

The bassist had endured numerous afflictions in recent years and a personal tragedy in 2016 when his wife, Lana Rae Meisner, accidentally shot herself and died.

Meanwhile, Randy Meisner had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had severe issues with alcohol, according to court records and comments made during a 2015 hearing in which a judge ordered Meisner to receive constant medical care.

Called “the sweetest man in the music business” by former bandmate Don Felder, the baby-faced Meisner joined Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon in the early 1970s to form a quintessential Los Angeles band and one of the most popular acts in history.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band,” the Eagles’ statement said. “His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.’”

Famous albums

Evolving from country rock to hard rock, the Eagles turned out a run of hit singles and albums over the next decade, starting with “Take It Easy” and continuing with “Desperado,” “Hotel California” and “Life In the Fast Lane” among others.

Although chastised by many critics as slick and superficial, the Eagles released two of the most popular albums of all time, “Hotel California” and “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975),” with sales at 38 million the Recording Industry Association of America ranked the latter above Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” as the No. 1 seller.

Led by singer-songwriters Henley and Frey, the Eagles were initially branded as “mellow” and “easy listening.” But by their third album, the 1974 release “On the Border,” they had added a rock guitarist, Felder, and were turning away from country and bluegrass.

As a solo artist, Meisner never approached the success of the Eagles, but did have hits with “Hearts On Fire” and “Deep Inside My Heart” and played on records by Walsh, James Taylor and Dan Fogelberg among others.

Meisner was married twice, the first time when he was still in his teens, and had three kids.

SOURCE:AP
