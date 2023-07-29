WORLD
3 MIN READ
Firefighters tackle Greece wildfires amid lingering threat of strong winds
The blazes, intensified by increasing temperatures and strong winds, have resulted in the deaths of five people, while also causing destruction to homes, farms, factories, and vast areas of forest land.
Firefighters tackle Greece wildfires amid lingering threat of strong winds
Fed by scorching temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds, the two-week inferno had sparked chaos at the peak of the busy summer tourist season in Greece. / Photo: Reuters
July 29, 2023

Wildfires that have scorched Greece for more than two weeks were mostly under control, but firefighters remained in critical hotspots with strong winds still a threat, officials said.

"Scattered fire pockets are being extinguished," the fire department said in an update on Saturday to AFP news agency, adding that there was "no active front" in the three biggest wildfires in Rhodes, Corfu and central Greece that had forced thousands of people to flee.

Nevertheless, more than 460 firefighters were still deployed in these three areas as a precaution, it said.

"There is no de-escalation of forces until the major incidents are checked", it said.

Fed by scorching temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds, the two-week inferno had sparked chaos at the peak of the busy summer tourist season in Greece.

Some 20,000 visitors and locals fled from hotels and villages on the island of Rhodes. Hundreds more were evacuated in Corfu and other areas.

The fires killed at least five people and scorched nearly 50,000 square kilometres (123,500 acres) of forest and vegetation, according to estimates by the Athens Observatory.

Two pilots died on Tuesday when their water-bombing plane crashed while battling a blaze in Evia, while three more scorched bodies were recovered in fires in Evia and near the industrial zone of the port city of Volos in central Greece.

RelatedGreece wildfires edge close to Athens as EU flags spike in carbon emissions
Recommended

Political pressure amid crisis

The blazes have also put political pressure on the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which was re-elected just a month ago.

The citizen's protection minister resigned his post on Friday after it emerged that he had taken a vacation as the country battled the wildfires.

For more than 10 days this month, Greece sweltered under what some experts say is the longest heatwave recorded in July for decades.

Temperatures, which reached 46°C (114 degrees Fahrenheit) this week, have begun to fall.

National weather forecaster EMY predicted the mercury would not climb above 37°C on Saturday, but said wind gusts could reach 60 kilometres (37 miles) per hour.

Fires have also flared in Croatia, Italy and Portugal this week, and blazes killed 34 in Algeria in extreme heat that has left landscapes tinder dry.

RelatedApocalyptic wildfire blows up ammo depot, forces jets to relocate in Greece
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US