Israel's far-right national security minister made changes to the law to end the possibility of early release from overcrowded prisons for Palestinian "administrative detainees".

Itamar Ben-Gvir’s decision aims to change the conditions of over 4,500 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, Israeli Channel 7 reported on Sunday.

In the past, due to overcrowding in prisons, hundreds of Palestinian "administrative detainees" were released each year, but Ben-Gvir’s change to the law ends this humane policy.

According to a 2017 Israeli Supreme Court ruling, each detainee must have “living space of at least 4.5 square meters, including a shower and toilet, or 4 square meters without them."

The Israeli-based Arab minority rights protection law center Adalah said Ben-Gvir's actions were “unfair” and would worsen overcrowding in jails.