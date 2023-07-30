WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli minister blocks early release of Palestinians from congested prisons
Administrative policy permits detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for six months, extendable indefinitely.
Israeli minister blocks early release of Palestinians from congested prisons
Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir's decision aims to change the conditions of over 4,500 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons. / Photo: AFP
July 30, 2023

Israel's far-right national security minister made changes to the law to end the possibility of early release from overcrowded prisons for Palestinian "administrative detainees".

Itamar Ben-Gvir’s decision aims to change the conditions of over 4,500 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, Israeli Channel 7 reported on Sunday.

In the past, due to overcrowding in prisons, hundreds of Palestinian "administrative detainees" were released each year, but Ben-Gvir’s change to the law ends this humane policy.

According to a 2017 Israeli Supreme Court ruling, each detainee must have “living space of at least 4.5 square meters, including a shower and toilet, or 4 square meters without them."

The Israeli-based Arab minority rights protection law center Adalah said Ben-Gvir's actions were “unfair” and would worsen overcrowding in jails.

Recommended

The policy of administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to detain anyone for six months without charge or trial, which can be extended indefinitely.

For years, Palestinians jailed by Israel have used hunger strikes to demand better living conditions and an end to indefinite detentions.

According to Palestinian figures, Israel is holding over 4,500 Palestinians in its prisons.

RelatedPalestinian hunger strike highlights conditions in Israeli jails
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister