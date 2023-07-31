Swedish police have granted a permit for a protest outside parliament in which the organisers plan to burn the Quran, according to local media.

The protest was scheduled for 1:00 pm local time (1100 GMT) on Monday, according to the police permit.

The protesters told media on Monday they wanted to see the Muslim holy book banned in Sweden.

"I will burn it many times, until you ban it," organiser Salwan Najem told Expressen newspaper.

Najem had joined Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika at two previous such protests in Stockholm — outside the city's main mosque and later outside Iraq's embassy,

Quran desecration incidents

Sweden has seen its diplomatic relations with several nations strained over previous protests involving Quran desecrations.

Swedish police have previously stressed they only grant permits for people to hold public gatherings and not for the activities conducted during the events.

But in late June, Momika, 37, set pages of the Quran alight outside Stockholm's main mosque.