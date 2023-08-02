Tuesday, August 1, 2023

2049 GMT — Poland has said it was rushing troops to its eastern border after accusing Belarus, Russia's closest ally, of violating its airspace with military helicopters.

The Belarusian military denied any such violation and accused NATO member Poland, one of Ukraine's most fervent backers in its conflict with Russia, of making up the accusation to justify a buildup of its troops.

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko had earlier taunted Poland over the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries near their joint border.

1838 GMT — Poland, Ukraine spar over grain imports

Poland and Ukraine have summoned each others' envoys over an escalating row between the allies on grain imports from Kiev.

Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz on Monday said Warsaw was prioritising "the interests of Polish farmers" when it called on the EU to extend a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain.

"Ukraine received a lot of support from Poland, it would be worth it, if it started to appreciate the role Poland has played for Ukraine in recent months and years," Przydacz added.

1642 GMT — 'War for identity': Kiev pulls hammer, sickle from giant war WWII statue

Workers lowered a hammer and sickle from a towering sculpture overlooking Kiev in a campaign to remove Soviet icons that ramped up after Russia invaded last year.

The 62-metre-high steel figure of a woman holding a sword and shield bearing the USSR-linked symbols was unveiled in 1981 as a memorial to Soviet victory in World War II.

But since Russia's invasion, Ukraine doubled-down on the removal of references to Soviet history and Russian culture from geographical names, and a law on decolonisation came into force this summer.

1022 GMT — Russia thwarts Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea navy ships

Three Ukrainian sea drones attacked two Russian Black Sea navy ships 340 km southwest of Sevastopol and were destroyed, TASS has cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

The ministry said the ships were in the area to control the passage of other vessels.

0949 GMT — Algeria's military chief arrives in Russia and will meet Shoigu

The chief of staff of Algeria's military has arrived in Russia and is due to meet Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the TASS news agency cited the Algerian embassy in Russia as saying. It did not say what they would discuss.

Russia is interested in broadening military cooperation with non-Western countries as it faces a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the 17-month-old war.