In the pursuit of sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea has adopted a policy aimed at deterring North Korea's nuclear threat, Seoul's Foreign Minister Park Jin said.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Park stressed his country's consistent policy toward North Korea, aiming for complete denuclearization and sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula, citing President Yoon Suk-yeol's Bold Initiative, a denuclearization roadmap.

At this point, "we will deter North Korea's nuclear threat, dissuade it from developing nuclear weapons, and continue the path of denuclearization through diplomacy. I kindly request the Turkish government and its people to show great interest and support in our efforts to bring North Korea back to the path of denuclearization," Jin added.

"North Korea, by leaving open the possibility of a preemptive nuclear attack, adopted the world's most arbitrary and aggressive nuclear power policy law last year, developing various delivery vehicles, including short-range missiles, intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

"This not only constitutes a blatant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions but also poses a serious threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the international community as a whole," he said.

On July 27, during a ceremony they dubbed Victory Day, North Korea showcased threatening weapons such as nuclear torpedoes and drones to a delegation from China and Russia, he said.

"The development of such menacing weapons amid North Korea's harsh economic conditions not only violates the human rights of its people but also darkens the nation's future," he added.

Call on North Korea for denuclearization