Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said recent talks with US President Donald Trump on the F-35 fighter jet programme have yielded promising steps forward.

Speaking to journalists on his return flight from Azerbaijan’s Victory Day celebrations, Erdogan expressed hope that Washington will fulfil its commitments.

He emphasised that acquiring the F-35s would grant Türkiye a powerful operational and technological advantage in the region.

“Technical-level talks and progress are important. Of course, there is also the issue of the F-16 and F-35. We achieved a fruitful outcome regarding the F-35 in our recent meetings with US President Trump. I hope the promises made will be fulfilled and that we will gain strong capabilities with the F-35s," Erdogan said.

Eurofighters