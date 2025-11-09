TÜRKİYE
2 min read
President Erdogan hopes US will honour pledges on F-35 fighter deal
President Erdogan said his discussions with President Trump on the F-35 deal were positive, showing signs of progress, and urged the US to follow through on its commitments.
President Erdogan hopes US will honour pledges on F-35 fighter deal
President Erdogan hopes Washington will fulfil its F-35 commitments. / AA
November 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said recent talks with US President Donald Trump on the F-35 fighter jet programme have yielded promising steps forward.

Speaking to journalists on his return flight from Azerbaijan’s Victory Day celebrations, Erdogan expressed hope that Washington will fulfil its commitments.

He emphasised that acquiring the F-35s would grant Türkiye a powerful operational and technological advantage in the region.

“Technical-level talks and progress are important. Of course, there is also the issue of the F-16 and F-35. We achieved a fruitful outcome regarding the F-35 in our recent meetings with US President Trump. I hope the promises made will be fulfilled and that we will gain strong capabilities with the F-35s," Erdogan said.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties

Eurofighters

RECOMMENDED

Turning to broader air force developments, Erdogan confirmed that the Eurofighter deal is progressing well with the United Kingdom and Germany.

He added that negotiations are ongoing with Qatar and Oman, opening possibilities to purchase additional Eurofighters from the Gulf countries.

“There’s also a possibility of obtaining Eurofighters from their fleets. If these agreements come through, it’ll be a positive step for our country,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan also stressed domestic defence industry efforts, noting that local initiatives will further strengthen Türkiye’s strategic reach and technological independence.

“These steps, together with our national defence projects, will secure stronger capabilities for Türkiye in both technology and air operations,” he concluded.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan, Starmer sign Eurofighter Typhoon jets deal
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations