General Salifou Modi, one of the officers who seized power in Niger last week, arrived in neighbouring Mali, whose junta has supported the coup leaders in the face of international pressure, sources said.

Mody, a former army chief of staff who had been fired in April, arrived on Wednesday in the capital Bamako at the head of a delegation, a senior Nigerien official and a Malian security official told AFP news agency.

They did not give further details.

Niger's junta has come under pressure from the international community while the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has threatened potential use of force if the junta, which is led by General Abdourahmane Tiani, does not restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum by Sunday.

The military chiefs of ECOWAS member countries are due to meet in Nigeria on Wednesday for three days of consultations.

A delegation led by former Nigerian President Abdulsalami Abubakar is also expected in Niger on Wednesday.

The ruling juntas of Mali and Burkina Faso — which seized power in 2020 and 2022, respectively — warned in a joint statement on Monday that they would view military intervention in Niger as a "declaration of war" against their own countries.

All three Sahel countries are racked by extremist insurgencies and insecurity.

Europeans evacuated

France and Italy are evacuating European citizens from Niger amid growing fears of conflict. The first military planes carrying mostly European nationals landed in Paris and Rome on Wednesday.