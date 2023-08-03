WORLD
Pope: Church needs 'purification' due to abuse scandals
The Catholic Church is facing a crisis of faith, as many Catholics have lost trust in it due to abuse crisis and financial scandals.
A nun reaches out to kiss the hand of Pope Francis as he leaves the Jeronimos Monastery after Vespers in Lisbon, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. / Photo: AP
August 3, 2023

Pope Francis, speaking months after a damning report on sexual abuse in Portugal, has said that the Church must submit itself to "humble and ongoing purification" and always listen to victims.

Francis made his remarks on Wednesday at a vespers service at a monastery in the capital of Portugal, where a report by a commission six months ago said at least 4,815 minors were sexually abused by clergy — mostly priests — over seven decades.

Speaking to bishops, priests and religious sisters, Francis spoke of today's "growing detachment from the practice of the faith," saying it had been accentuated by widespread disappointment and anger over the global abuse crisis and other scandals.

Declination in Church attendance

Church attendance is down throughout Europe and many Catholics have said they have lost trust in the Church because of the abuse scandals.

In Germany, record numbers have officially un-registered as Catholics, citing the abuse crisis, financial scandals.

The crisis "calls us to a humble and ongoing purification, starting with the anguished cry of the victims, who must always be accepted and listened to," Francis said.

The pope is expected to meet privately with abuse victims during his trip, which ends on Sunday.

RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people