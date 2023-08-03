CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Environment activists drape UK PM Sunak's home in black fabric
Greenpeace protesters are against PM Rishi Sunak giving the green light to hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea.
Environment activists drape UK PM Sunak's home in black fabric
Greenpeace activists hold a banner while others cover British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house in oil-black fabric amidst a summer of escalating climate impacts, in Yorkshire, Britain August 3, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
August 3, 2023

Activists from Greenpeace scaled UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's constituency home and covered it with black fabric to protest against his fossil fuel policy.

Sunak this week gave the green light to hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, angering environmentalists.

"We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist," said Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Philip Evans on Thursday.

"Just as wildfires and floods wreck homes and lives around the world, Sunak is committing to a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling."

RelatedGreenpeace unveils artwork in Paris highlighting plastic pollution

Greenpeace UK posted videos of four activists climbing onto the roof of Sunak's mansion in Richmond, northern England, and covering it with black sheets.

Recommended

Two more activists unfurled a banner reading "Rishi Sunak –– Oil Profits or Our Future?" on the front lawn.

The prime minister and his family are currently on holiday in California.

"He seems quite happy to hold a blowtorch to the planet if he can score a few political points by sowing division around climate in this country. This is cynical beyond belief," said Evans.

Downing Street insists the policy is essential to ensure energy security.

RelatedUN slams UK's migration bill for violating international law
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter