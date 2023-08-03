TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ukraine: Only Türkiye's leader Erdogan can bring Russia back to grain deal
Turkish, Ukrainian presidents coordinating on getting Moscow back to Black Sea Grain Initiative, says Ukrainian Foreign Minister.
Ukraine: Only Türkiye's leader Erdogan can bring Russia back to grain deal
Türkiye has said that Western countries should try to address Russia's complaints and that it hopes Russia returns to the deal. / Photo: AFP
August 3, 2023

Ukraine has said that only Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can bring Russia back to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

“Ukraine is coordinating (efforts) with Erdogan to bring (Russian President Vladimir) Putin back to the Black Sea grain deal, and Erdogan is coordinating with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. This is a common interest. Erdogan is the only leader who can get Putin back to the deal,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday in an interview with local Ukrinform news agency.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, saying the Russian part of the agreement was not implemented. It sought the loosening of banking restrictions and the ability to ship its fertiliser before returning to the agreement.

The agreement, initially signed in July of last year in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine, was aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukrainian ports halted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began in February 2022.

Recommended

Türkiye has said that Western countries should try to address Russia's complaints and that it hopes Russia returns to the deal.

RelatedTürkiye will continue intense efforts for grain deal resumption — Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan