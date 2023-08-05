WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chad rejects Niger coup intervention
US separately announced a suspension of some foreign assistance programs that benefit the government of Niger.
Chad rejects Niger coup intervention
Niger has played a key part in Western strategies to combat a terrorist insurgency that has plagued the Sahel since 2012, / Photo: AP
August 5, 2023

Chad will not intervene in a coup in neighbouring Niger, the country's defence minister has said.

He made his remarks on state television on Friday, just as West Africa's regional bloc, ECOWAS, said it has devised a possible plan to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

"All the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out, including the resources needed, and including the how and when we are going to deploy the force," said ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah.

"We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them (the junta) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done," he added.

The chiefs of staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) took the step after a delegation from the 15-nation bloc failed to broker a return to power of President Mohamed Bazoum, and the junta curtailed military cooperation with former colonial power France.

RelatedNiger to respond ‘immediately’ to any ‘aggression’ from ECOWAS
Recommended

US to suspend aid

The United States has announced that it is suspending some aid programs to the Niger government, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, more than one week after the country's president was toppled in a coup.

"The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger," the top diplomat said in a statement, without providing details on those programs.

However, "life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue" and the US would still carry out diplomatic and security operations to protect its personnel in the country.

RelatedNiger faces economic crisis due to int'l sanctions following coup
Explore
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people