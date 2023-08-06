WORLD
Niger junta reportedly seeks Wagner help as ECOWAS deadline looms
Niger's military has asked Russia-backed Wagner's help against an ECOWAS intervention during a Mali visit where mercenaries have been stationed, report said.
On Saturday, Nigeria's Senate advised the nation’s president, the current ECOWAS chair, to further explore options other than the use of force to restore democracy in Niger. / Photo: Reuters
August 6, 2023

Niger’s military has asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner as the deadline nears for it to release the country’s ousted president or face possible military intervention by the West African regional bloc, according to an analyst.

The request came during a visit by a coup leader, General Salifou Mody, to neighbouring Mali, where he made contact with someone from Wagner, Wassim Nasr, a journalist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center, told The Associated Press.

He said three Malian sources and a French diplomat confirmed the meeting first reported by France 24.

"They need (Wagner) because they will become their guarantee to hold onto power," he said, adding that the group is considering the request.

Separately a Western military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the AP they have also heard reports that the junta asked for help from Wagner in Mali.

ECOWAS defence chiefs finalised an intervention plan on Friday after a mediation team was denied entry to Niger's capital Niamey to meet with junta leader General Abdourahmane Tchiani.

Algeria opposes military intervention

Algeria is categorically against any military intervention in Niger, Ennahar TV said late on Saturday, citing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"A military intervention could ignite the whole Sahel region, and Algeria will not use force with its neighbours," Tabboune said in an interview with local media.

Along with the EU, Algeria called for unifying political and diplomatic pressures to ensure a return to the "constitutional order" in Niger.

This came during a phone call between Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and EU foreign policy chief, according to a statement issued by the Algerian Foreign Ministry.

Ousted PM hopeful diplomacy could work

Niger's ousted prime minister on Saturday clung to the dimming hope that last week's military coup could be overturned by diplomacy, he told Reuters news agency on the eve of the deadline.

"We are still hopeful," said Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, who was in Rome when the coup occurred.

"We expect President Bazoum to be released, reinstated, and all institutions that were allegedly dissolved to be restored in their entirety."

Mahamadou said that he was in contact with Bazoum, but questioned how the ousted president, who two weeks ago was residing unhindered in a palace, was being treated.

