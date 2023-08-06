Niger's capital has remained calm, with citizens appearing to pay little heed to the threat of military intervention by West Africa's regional bloc, as its ultimatum for the country's coup leaders to reinstate the president expires.

Niamey's streets on Sunday showed sporadic signs of support for the junta, which has said it will not bow to external pressure to stand down following the July 26 power grab.

Around 100 people set up a picket line near an air base in Niamey and pledged to offer non-violent resistance in support of the new military administration if needed.

Defence chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed on military action on July 30, including when and where to strike, if the detained President, Mohamed Bazoum, was not released and reinstated by Sunday.

Looming hardships linked to ECOWAS sanctions have also been flagged in power cuts and soaring prices for basic foods, but many locals appear undeterred.

"I am not worried because I know that any military intervention by ECOWAS in Niger would be a loss for this organisation. It is not in the interest of its leaders," said 59-year-old housewife Hadjo Hadjia in a mostly empty street of the capital on Sunday morning.

Wedding celebrations across the city, usually held at weekends, continued as usual, with several processions of elaborately dressed marriage parties witnessed on Saturday.