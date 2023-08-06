WORLD
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's AK Party condemns provocations targeting President Erdogan in Sweden
The country's governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has demanded a fair and consistent approach in combating terrorism-related hate crimes, urging Sweden to refrain from applying double standards.
Türkiye's AK Party condemns provocations targeting President Erdogan in Sweden
"We expect Sweden to adopt a counterterrorism policy without double standards and a consistent and effective policy against all hate crimes," he said on X, formerly Twitter. / Photo: AA Archive
August 6, 2023

Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party calls for "unbiased" and "consistent" policies in the fight against terrorism and all hate crimes, urging Sweden to avoid "double standards."

Party spokesman Omer Celik said that they strongly condemn the provocation by YPG/PKK sympathisers targeting Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Stockholm, and the stance of Swedish authorities who tolerate this incident.

"We expect Sweden to adopt a counterterrorism policy without double standards and a consistent and effective policy against all hate crimes," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

RelatedSweden’s double game: Earn West’s sympathy, malign Islam and Turkiye

Earlier, supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group carried out a provocative act by putting LGBT symbols on the so-called effigy of Erdogan at an LGBT gathering held in Sweden’s capital Stockholm.

Carrying pieces of cloth symbolising the YPG/PKK terror group, the demonstrators also opposed Sweden’s NATO bid.

Recommended

Celik emphasised the need for Swedish authorities to fulfill their commitments to support Türkiye against threats to its national security under the 2022 tripartite memorandum signed between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland.

"In a genuine rule of law nation, there is no room for terrorist acts or support for terrorism. A state proclaiming its rule of law status cannot yield to terrorism. Sweden's indifferent stance towards anti-Türkiye and anti-Islam factions encourages extremist circles. We anticipate Sweden to adopt an effective and unbiased policy against all hate crimes in the fight against terrorism" Celik stated.

RelatedAltun condemns PKK's freely operating supporters in Sweden

Condemning the provocation, Akif Cagatay Kilic, the Turkish president’s chief adviser, said on Twitter that a country that claims to have a rule of law must demonstrate a strong and resolute stance against terrorism.

"We call on Swedish authorities to fulfill their anti-terrorism commitments," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement