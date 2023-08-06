BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Saudi wealth fund launches investment to elevate global sports presence
The move is part of the country's Vision 2030 reform agenda, seeking to rebrand the country as a leading destination for sports and entertainment.
Saudi wealth fund launches investment to elevate global sports presence
 Football clubs in the Gulf state have signed a host of major stars. / Photo: Reuters
August 6, 2023

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund has announced a new sports investment company designed to draw "major global events" to the kingdom, which has spent recent months luring top football stars.

The company, SRJ Sports Investments, "will invest in acquiring and creating new sports events IP (intellectual property), commercial rights of popular and prominent sports competitions and hosting major global events in Saudi Arabia," the Public Investment Fund (PIF) said in a statement.

It will "target businesses specialised in offering unique fan engagement activities and transformative sports technology across the industry, bolstering Saudi Arabia's position as one of the world's leading sports and entertainment destinations."

Rebranding the kingdom

Sports have been a major focus of the oil-rich kingdom's effort to rebrand as a global business and tourism destination under the Vision 2030 reform agenda pursued by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the PIF chairman.

Recommended

Football clubs in the Gulf state, the world's biggest crude exporter, have signed a host of major stars beginning with Cristiano Ronaldo last year and continuing with Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane this year, though overtures to Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been unsuccessful.

Saudi Arabia has also caused shockwaves in golf with its financing of the rebel LIV series and hosts a Formula One Grand Prix.

The ATP and the WTA, which run the men's and women's professional tennis tours, have been targeted by the Saudis, who hosted an exhibition for top men's players outside Riyadh last year.

The Public Investment Fund is one of the world's largest sovereign wealth vehicles with more than $620 billion in assets.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats