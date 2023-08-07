French police said they had arrested a 55-year old German after his wife was discovered naked in a poor state following what she said was 12 years in captivity at the couple's home.

But her husband denied this and added that his wife was suffering from cancer and that he was caring for her.

A police source said on Monday initially the woman, also German, was found with her head shaved in a bedroom of the apartment, had multiple injuries and was undernourished. She had probably been tortured, the source said.

The state of her health was "not good", local prosecutor Olivier Glady told AFP after her examination by the local forensic medicine service.

But he later told a news conference that initial examinations had not found fractures or bruises, contrary to media reports.

Blood tests showed that she was not significantly dehydrated, he said, adding that there were "inconsistencies" in her accounts to investigators.

"The cursor is probably moving away from a scenario of horror, towards unsatisfactory conditions of the care of a sick person," Glady said.

He said her bald head and her skinny frame could be due to cancer and her semi-nude state could be explained by the fact that the police went to their flat in the morning to detain her husband.

No 'Bluebeard'

"The current state of investigation appears us to move away from the spectre of a Bluebeard of the Moselle region," the prosecutor added, a reference to "Bluebeard", a French folk tale about a wealthy man who murders his wives.

Police said the bedroom and other rooms in the apartment were closed off with metal wire at the flat in Forbach in eastern France, near the German border.