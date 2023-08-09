Along the banks of the Seine is a cultural treasure of Paris – “Les Bouquinistes,” the iconic bookstalls lining the river’s edge.

For centuries, this open-air library teeming with a veritable treasure trove of old and contemporary literary works has been an inseparable part of the city, drawing countless visitors from around the world every year.

However, as next year’s Olympics draw nearer, a cloud of uncertainty looms over its future.

Many of the booksellers have been asked to clear out, with officials mostly citing security concerns as the reason.

For the bouquinistes and their businesses, the decision is a death knell, and one taken without their assent.

“We had a first meeting (with local authorities) where we were told we would have a choice and given a form to fill out. They asked us if we would want our stalls removed from the area during the Olympics or just closed for that duration,” said Florence, who has a stall on the Quai de Gesvres, a lane on the right bank of the Seine.

“We filled out the form, but it was just a sham. I sincerely believe that the decision was already made, they knew they were going to move our stalls.”

Like many of her colleagues, the 59-year-old has a lot of questions on her mind. She is particularly worried because authorities have not given any clear information – how will the stalls be moved, when will they be allowed to reopen, and will that even happen?

“It is vital that our stalls stay where they are. Some of them will collapse if they are removed,” she told Anadolu.

“I don’t have a problem with mine, but I will stand in solidarity with the others … We’ll do whatever it takes.”

Diminishing hopes

The booksellers say the Olympics plan has come at a time when the rise of online shopping, the Covid-19 pandemic, and a series of strikes in Paris over recent months have already taken a toll on their business, deepening their pessimism for the future.

Pascal, 58, has a stall on the Quai de Montebello, just next to the Notre Dame Cathedral. The business has been in his family for two generations, but he feels his time could soon be up.

“I’m seriously considering changing my job. No one wants to be a bouquiniste anymore. It’s over.”

He is particularly frustrated at the way authorities have handled the matter, saying their attitude has been dictatorial.

“There’s nothing we can do about it. They decided this for the Olympics, they say it’s going to be this way, and that’s it,” he told Anadolu.