Muslim community leaders have called on politicians to take a stronger stance against anti-Muslim hatred and right-wing extremism.

Mosques across Germany are facing an increase in vandalism, harassment and threats, Muslim community leaders said on Wednesday.

Kemal Ergun, president of the Turkish-Muslim group IGMG, said more mosques have received threatening letters in recent weeks, signed with the neo-Nazi alias “NSU 2.0.”

“We will not get scared, we will not be intimidated by such threats. But it’s disappointing that in most of the arson attempts on mosques, which could claim many lives, the perpetrators were not identified or arrested,” he said.

“NSU 2.0” refers to the National Socialist Underground, a neo-Nazi terror group uncovered in 2011 that murdered 10 people and carried out bomb attacks targeting Turkish and Muslim immigrants.

'Threat to our society'

According to official statistics, there were 124 attacks on Muslims in the first three months of 2023, including verbal and physical assaults, threatening letters, and arson attacks targeting mosques.

Ergun has called on authorities to thoroughly investigate such crimes and bring perpetrators to justice.

He also called for a stronger stance against anti-Muslim hatred and far-right extremism.

“Unfortunately, racism is a reality in Germany. Latest polls show that the racist and fascist political party (the AfD) has become the second-biggest party in the country.