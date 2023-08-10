Fenerbahce will meet Slovenian powerhouse Maribor at Istanbul's Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium at 21:00 (1800 GMT). The match will be overseen by referee Robert Jones and deputy referees Ian Hussin and Wade Smith.

The Istanbul giants eliminated Zimbru from Moldova in the second qualifying round of the ECL with a 9-0 aggregate over two matches.

Another Turkish club Besiktas will face Azerbaijan's Neftci PFK in Baku. The match is set to begin at 20:00 (1700 GMT) at Baku's Netfci Arena, and will be overseen by Swiss referee Lukas Fahndrich.

Besiktas defeated Albanian team Tirana with two convincing wins in the previous round. Vincent Aboubakar was the standout performer in these games, contributing one goal and one assist.