WORLD
2 MIN READ
Match day for Turkish football teams in the Europe Conference League
Three Turkish teams - Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Adana Demirspor - will face their opponents in the ECL.
Match day for Turkish football teams in the Europe Conference League
The 2023-24 UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League playoff round draws were made each on Monday in Switzerland's Nyon. / Photo: AA Archive
August 10, 2023

Fenerbahce will meet Slovenian powerhouse Maribor at Istanbul's Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium at 21:00 (1800 GMT). The match will be overseen by referee Robert Jones and deputy referees Ian Hussin and Wade Smith.

The Istanbul giants eliminated Zimbru from Moldova in the second qualifying round of the ECL with a 9-0 aggregate over two matches.

Another Turkish club Besiktas will face Azerbaijan's Neftci PFK in Baku. The match is set to begin at 20:00 (1700 GMT) at Baku's Netfci Arena, and will be overseen by Swiss referee Lukas Fahndrich.

Besiktas defeated Albanian team Tirana with two convincing wins in the previous round. Vincent Aboubakar was the standout performer in these games, contributing one goal and one assist.

Recommended

Adana Demirspor, who finished the Turkish Super League in 4th place last year, are poised to encounter the Croatian squad Osijek in Adana.

The match is scheduled to kick off at the Yeni Adana Stadium, Adana, at 21:00. Goga Kikacheishvili, representing the Georgian Football Federation, will assume the role of match referee.

In a thrilling twist, Adana Demirspor secured victory in the second-round match against CFR Cluj with a dramatic last-minute goal.

RelatedTürkiye and Italy team up for bid to co-host 2032 UEFA Championship
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement