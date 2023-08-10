At least 20 people were killed in north-central Nigeria in the latest attack by gunmen on remote villages in the West African nation, survivors said.

Dozens of gunmen arrived in Plateau state’s Heipang village after 1 am early Thursday and opened fire on villagers, most of whom were asleep, residents said.

“In a particular family, they killed five people — the father, the mother and the children,” said one survivor, Jacob Dadi.

Dadi said villagers recovered 17 bodies in Heipang and then more people were shot to death as the gunmen fled to nearby brushland that often serve as their hideout.

A local youth group, the Berom Youth Movement, said 21 people had been killed in total and seven others were injured.

Police confirmed the attack occurred but could not provide any detail about casualties in the area, which is 25 kilometres (15 miles) from Jos, the Plateau state capital.